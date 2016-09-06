Goal:
To increase physical activity in schools
Objective:
Students will participate in activities supervised by school staff whilst following all instructions given, observing safety rules set by school and written into the curriculum, and reflecting good sportsmanship.
Read each fairy tale (or a synopsis) from a picture book for grades PreK-K-1. Give synopsis for each one to higher grades to remind them of details of each story. Note: challenge students in grades 1-12 to come up with other physical activities based on other fairy tales, using clever names; mother goose poems; super heroes, film villains, etc. individually or in groups. There will be a competition for the best idea and prizes for individual classrooms.
Each activity should be recorded using graphs in ppt. or tables in google docs, etc. Help students create their own individual charts online (if possible) or offline (if school does not have the technology). Instruct students to learn how to record their scores and assist each student that needs more guidance individually and/or pair them with a student that's proficient. The five fitness games (5 points each possible)
Created: Sep 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
