25% OFF BY BUYING THIS FIELD DAY POWER PACK- 4 INDIVIDUAL PRODUCTS FOR THE PRICE OF 3



The Ultimate Field Day Event Power Pack- 80 Event Cards product is a Mega-Bundle, visual package of signs that can be used during large group field day events. The cards serve to help field day volunteers, teachers, leaders and students easily understand all of the events by delivering specific instructions and providing attractive graphics depicting the events. Without having to provide a great deal of verbal explanation to volunteers and teachers, your field day event can run easily and efficiently.



This Mega-Bundle of products is made up of the following 4 Field Day products:



1- Field Day Event Cards- 20 "Grassy" Field Events



2- Field Day Event Cards- 20 Water Events



3- Field Day Event Cards- 20 Outdoor, Hard Surface Events



4- Field Day Event Cards- 20 Gym Events



The Event Cards in this product can be used by themselves or as a compliment to the field day events from my products: Fired up Field Day! - "50 Fun Events“ and "Surf's Up" Field Day- A Comprehensive Elementary School Field Day Plan. These cards really bring “life” to the events, the students love them and they will add an element of professionalism to your Field Day event!



Inside the Mega-Bundle packet are 80 Field Day Event Cards to be used on grassy-type fields, hard surfaces, with water and in the gym. Also included in this product are 4 event tables that provide a general description, equipment needed and a set-up diagram for each event. The table can be cut in strips and handed out to the volunteers to help with the set-up and implementation of the events during the day. Most of the events are relay type events, however there are a few “large group team” and “fun and relaxation” events too.