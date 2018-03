All young children need to master fine motor control to equip them for handwriting, math, and more.



Some of the Activities:



Fine Motor Skills: 4 lacing cards

Fine Motor Skills: 2 "Make Your Own" Fold-able Clocks- Lift the flap to see how to read the minute hand more clearly.

Fine Motor Skills: 6 Circle Time Tracing and shading Task cards

Fine Motor Skills: 24 Scissor Skills Task Cards

including fall, winter, spring, and holiday themes!



Perfect for centers, homeschoolers, group activities, and quiet time.