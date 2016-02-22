BEST DAY EVER!!!



This packet has fifty, fun and exciting field day events that have been “battle tested” and have been given the seal of approval by many elementary and middle school aged students. This is your “One Stop Shopping” place for creating events for a successful field day. The activities are separated into Gym, Water, Blacktop, Field and Social/Recovery Events. The events have detailed descriptions (set up, equipment and directions) and colorful accompanying diagrams that match the events.



I wish I had this packet when I started teaching!!!



With 50 listed events, you will never run out of ideas and you will be easily be able to switch out activities each year and/or plan events for various age groups. Each year all you will have to do is pull out some events, copy them for your participants/helpers and you are ready to go.



These Fired up Field Day events are “tried and true” and students love them and ask for them each year. They are geared towards elementary-aged students, however I have used many of them with middle and high school students and they love them too!