IT’S TIME TO “PUMP YOU UP”!!!
This Fitness Circuit Task Card Product is a comprehensive grouping of Strength and Power exercise signs (descriptors and images), along with a full lesson plan, circuit diagram and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help guide your students through a variety of FUN AND ACTIVE Strength and Power exercises, movements, and skills.
The 20 CIRCUIT TASK CARDS easily be set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic PE equipment. Each task card provides your students with informational cues and displays cutting edge images to make instruction easy and fun. The Muscular Strength and Power Definition Signs and an optional Assessment Exit Slip is also included for you as the teacher to help with instruction and to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.
This FITNESS CIRCUIT TASK CARDS PACKAGE includes the following items:
1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan
1 Fitness Circuit Setup Diagram
20 Circuit Task Cards (Descriptors and Images)
1 Strength and Power Definition Sign
1 Optional Assessment Exit Slip
The cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a fitness unit or could be used as a warm up, cool down or an instant activity. Classroom teachers could also use a few task cards to make a small circuit inside their classrooms or multiple cards outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. The Fitness Circuit Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 8th grade students.
