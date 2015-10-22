This bundle includes the material necessary to teach Unit 1 on Kitchen management.

TOPICS: Course beginnings, equipment, safety & sanitation, measuring, reading a recipe, terms, food born illnesses, cross contamination, microwaves, and a test.

In this unit bundle, you will find:
* 6+ lesson plans
* 6+ power points
* 6+ activities
* 6+ cooking lab ideas
* a unit test
* a unit student workbook
* a unit bell quiz
* a unit scoring outline and rubric

CAVEAT: I have not taught this unit for about 6 years. The active information and lesson plans that I taught are included, but they have not been updated and may not be as organized as my other products.

Created: Oct 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

