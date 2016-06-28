Fractions: Add and Subtract Fractions Practice and Review Paper Chain Activity is a great way to practice and review students' understanding of adding and subtracting fractions. Students solve one link which leads to the answer on the next link. Includes fractions with unlike denominators. My students LOVE this activity and add to their chains with multiple topics throughout the year. This activity addresses: 7.NS.A.3.
NOTE: This activity does not included mixed numbers.
This activity works well after Adding and Subtracting Fractions: Notes and Practice which includes adding and subtracting fractions with like denominators and with unlike denominators.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
