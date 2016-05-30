Students sketch a French "selfi" in the cell phone and then write corresponding sentences giving basic information and descriptions of themselves. There are 3 versions of the activity to allow for differentiation. The first version gives sample sentence structure and students must add their own details such as hair and eye color. The second version gives the requirements only. For example:



Version 1: a. Je m'appelle ____. (name)

Version 2: a. Name

Version 3: This version instructs students to write a paragraph about their selfies.



This is a fun presentational activity, and the completed activities will look great decorating a bulletin board or hallway!



3 pages