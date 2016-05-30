Students sketch a French "selfi" in the cell phone and then write corresponding sentences giving basic information and descriptions of themselves. There are 3 versions of the activity to allow for differentiation. The first version gives sample sentence structure and students must add their own details such as hair and eye color. The second version gives the requirements only. For example:
Version 1: a. Je m'appelle ____. (name)
Version 2: a. Name
Version 3: This version instructs students to write a paragraph about their selfies.
This is a fun presentational activity, and the completed activities will look great decorating a bulletin board or hallway!
3 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: May 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- World languages / English language learning
- World languages / English language learning / Fundamentals
- World languages / English language learning / Grammar
- World languages / English language learning / My life
- World languages / French
- World languages / French / Fundamentals
- World languages / French / Grammar
- World languages / French / My life
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
- (3)
- FREE
Phonics - able and ible
- (1)
- FREE
Reading Comprehension - Reindeer
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $4.23
Phonics: Phonics Phase 3 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52