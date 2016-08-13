Students practice descriptive adjectives of people as they fill each of the 30 small squares with words to describe themselves. They sketch themselves in the large box in the center. Challenge your students to fill all 30 squares with French adjectives, or have them use a specified number of squares for words, and the rest for sketches that illustrate the adjectives that they use.



The download includes:

1. Three blank versions: horizontal and vertical with je m'appelle, and one without je m'appelle that can be used horizontally or vertically.

2. Completed sample that can be projected to present the activity and to practice vocabulary.

3. Suggested uses



This is a fun presentational activity, and the completed activities will look great decorating a bulletin board or hallway!



6 pages