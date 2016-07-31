This French body parts word search contains 35 words and 15 clipart images. Students are instructed to complete the following 3 tasks:

1. Find the words in the puzzle.
2. Write French body parts words under each picture.
3. Write the English meaning next to the clue.

Included in the download:

- word search
- answer key with English words next to the French
- vocabulary for presenting and practicing as a class
- vocabulary copied 2/page for paper saving student handouts

This is great sub lesson resource! After students complete the puzzle, they can work in pairs to quiz each other on vocabulary using the vocabulary reference sheets.

4 pages

