Get ready for Back to School with this French Greetings and Leave Takings Bundle! It contains 3 worksheets, a skit, a hands on vocabulary puzzle, and a greetings vocabulary reference. The bundle price offers more than 25% savings over the cost of each item purchased separately!
Here's what you get:
- Greetings skit
- Greetings crossword w/key and vocabulary
- Greetings word search w/key and vocabulary
- Greetings matching squares puzzle and vocabulary
- Greetings writing
All resources are also sold individually on TES.
16 pages
Resources included (5)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
