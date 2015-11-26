PERFECT FOR PRACTISING AND REVISING ESSENTIAL VERBS - NEWLY-REVISED AND UPDATED RESOURCE COMING SOON!



Dotty Christmas Dominoes are a lively and festive alternative to more traditional vocabulary and grammar 'drilling' activities. They encourage students to focus on high-frequency verbs and help them identify cognates and faux amis, learning quite independently of the teacher - the activity really does help to create a lively language learning environment.



This resource features a further 99 high-frequency French verbs in the infinitive form, with their English equivalent. If you’ve got a particular focus on vocabulary and grammar, Sets 1 and 2 are also available as a bundle for $5.00 here: https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/dotty-christmas-dominoes-198-high-frequency-french-verbs-with-2-levels-of-challenge-11173749



There are two levels of challenge in this set:

CHILLOUT CHALLENGE, with the verbs in alphabetical order

CHAMPION CHALLENGE, with the verbs in topsy-turvy order – your students will really have to know their French verbs to create a perfect bilingual domino sequence!



The verbs are in the infinitive form in French and English, and reference sheets of all verbs in both alphabetical and topsy-turvy order are included – students can use these as a support resource, and they double as a whole-group pronunciation practice resource too.



I've classed the resource as suitable for Grades 8-12, but it really does depend on the age at which your students begin their French learning, as well as the level they are currently at – and aspire to. They are definitely one for the visual and/or kinaesthetic learner.



The dominoes do take a bit of prep - printing and laminating. Laminating is certainly worth the effort and expense, as you will be able to re-use the cards for many Christmastimes to come. They will also take up quite a bit of your printer ink – if your printer has a decent draft function, use that, as the colors are sufficiently crisp to look good even on draft.



The resource comprises a single pdf file. The other files you can see are images of a selection of individual pages to give you an idea of what the resource as a whole looks like.



Please read the Terms of Use carefully – this resource is copyright – Merci beaucoup et Joyeux Noël!