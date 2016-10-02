An interactive set of flashcards on the cardiovascular system.



Perfect for presenting key concepts to your students as a whole class activity and for personalised learning for each of your students. These flashcards, created on PowerPoint, give complete control of the learning to the user:



- Simply select a concept from the home slide

- At the destination slide, choose the 'show/hide term' button to reveal the key term

- Choose the 'show/hide description' button to reveal the description

- Choose 'next slide' to navigate randomly to another interactive flashcard

-Select 'previous slide' to view the slide you were on before the current slide

- The 'home' button takes you back to the main slide where you can choose to navigate to another concept



I've successfully used these interactive flashcards for a number of years and I've found them so useful for presenting new material as well as for reviewing knowledge and understanding. As well as using them for whole class activities, I distribute them to my students through Showbie to their tablets so that they can interact with the cards at their own speed and outside of the classroom. They need to be viewed on Microsoft's PowerPoint app which is free from both the App Store and Google Play. Enjoy!