Save 25% when you buy these three multiple choice resources together.



These are interactive multiple choice resources using PowerPoint which will really help you assess your students' learning. Not many other multiple choice resources offer so much.



1. Exam style questions are displayed - without initially showing any possible answer. This encourages students to think about what the correct answer might be, before the responses are shown. So you can also use this resource for short answer questions.



2. Students can then click on each of the numbers to make the corresponding response appear.



3. If a student is sure that a particular response is incorrect, they can click on the corresponding number again to make the response disappear - thus helping to develop good exam technique as eliminating incorrect responses is good exam practice.



4. Students then choose which answer is correct and click on the main text of the response to receive immediate feedback about their response. If they are correct, the response turns green, however, if the response is incorrect the response turns red AND feedback about that response is provided, thus helping students move forward with their learning.



This is also an excellent resource to use for whole class teaching on the interactive whiteboard as a starter or plenary activity and is great for assessing learning.



If you are using iPads, or other tablets students can download the PowerPoint app (for free) from the App Store or Google Play. You can easily and simply push the resource to your students through Showbie.



This resource can also be put onto your school VLE allowing for rich and deep personalised learning away from the classroom.