Application of knowledge is the key to success!
Receiving information and recalling content at a superficial level may help students to an extent. But what about their ability to apply the knowledge they have learnt?
In this fun, interactive and versatile resource, 'Apply Your Knowledge', students choose key terms on the muscular system by selecting a number and are challenged to make connections and links between the concepts and then apply their knowledge in a practical sporting example.
For example, a student clicking three numbers at random might reveal these three key words: biceps, concentric contraction and flexion. The student might offer the connection that flexion takes place at the elbow when the bicep muscle contracts, using a concentric contraction. An example of this is a bicep curl in weight training or when a rugby player makes a tackle.
This resource can be used as a whole class activity or for personalised learning when distributed to students' mobile devices (use the PowerPoint app to get full interactivity). The resource can also be printed and students can choose which key terms they want to connect and apply their knowledge to.
A great activity to challenge all abilities, it can be used at the start of this unit to gauge students' prior knowledge as well as during and at the end of the unit to assess learning, knowledge, understanding and application.
Created: Oct 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Physical education
- Physical education / Anatomy, biomechanics and physiology
- Physical education / Fitness training
- Physical education / Games and sports
- Physical education / Gymnastics and dance
- Physical education / Healthy, active lifestyle
- Physical education / Outdoor and adventure activities
- Physical education / Performance and sport psychology
