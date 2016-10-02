An interactive set of flashcards on the muscular system - set 1 of 2.
Perfect for presenting key concepts to your students as a whole class activity and for personalised learning for each of your students. These flashcards, created on PowerPoint, give complete control of the learning to the user:
- Simply select a concept from the home slide
- At the destination slide, choose the 'show/hide term' button to reveal the key term
- Choose the 'show/hide description' button to reveal the description
- Choose 'next slide' to navigate randomly to another interactive flashcard
-Select 'previous slide' to view the slide you were on before the current slide
- The 'home' button takes you back to the main slide where you can choose to navigate to another concept
I've successfully used these interactive flashcards for a number of years and I've found them so useful for presenting new material as well as for reviewing knowledge and understanding. As well as using them for whole class activities, I distribute them to my students through Showbie to their tablets so that they can interact with the cards at their own speed and outside of the classroom. They need to be viewed on Microsoft's PowerPoint app which is free from both the App Store and Google Play. Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Physical education
- Physical education / Anatomy, biomechanics and physiology
- Physical education / Fitness training
- Physical education / Games and sports
- Physical education / Gymnastics and dance
- Physical education / Healthy, active lifestyle
- Physical education / Outdoor and adventure activities
- Physical education / Performance and sport psychology
Other resources by this author
GCSE PE Revision App
- (0)
- $5.63
OCR A LEVEL PE (2016): EAPI - elearning model example
- (4)
- $21.13
A Level PE (2016): Chelladurai's model of sports leadership (interactive drag and drop)
- (0)
- $5.07
Popular paid resources
OCR GCSE PE 9-1 (2016) Paper 1 Revision Booklet / Guide with Questions and Mark Scheme
- (1)
- $28.17
GCSE PE Exam Revision booklet - Part 1
- (9)
- $4.23
OCR GCSE PE Pupil revision booklet with supporting material
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
OCR 2017 AEP power point and student template
- (1)
- $4.23
BTEC Level 3- National Extended Certificate in Sport: Unit 1 A&P Energy Systems (2016 onwards)
- (1)
- $7.04
GCSE PE - Edexcel - 9 mark question booklet - "9 mark questions for dummies!"
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
NEW AQA GCSE PE (9-1) 3.2.2.3 Ethical and socio-cultural issues in sport - Prohibited substances L2
- (0)
- $5.63
Exam Command Words CARD SORT
- (0)
- $2.82
Differentiated worksheet - Joint classifications and sporting examples (GCSE PE)
- (0)
- $2.82