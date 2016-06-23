Have fun reviewing the key concepts of plane geometry through this fully functional Jeopardy-style PowerPoint! Everything is hyper-linked for easy navigation. This works very well with an interactive whiteboard!



Students can play in teams / rows, or work through the game individually in a computer lab.



Jeopardy topics are:

• Basic Angle Properties (parallel and transversal lines)

• Triangles (interior & exterior angle sums, isosceles angles)

• Polygons (interior & exterior angle sums, regular polygons)

• Prove or Disprove (explain or give a counter example)

• Midpoints and Diagonals (quadrilateral diagonal properties and midpoint-joining line segment properties)



A preview file is included, giving a complete PDF printout of the slides (questions and answers)



The file is modifiable, so you can change up the questions to suit your class.