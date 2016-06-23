Have fun reviewing the key concepts of plane geometry through this fully functional Jeopardy-style PowerPoint! Everything is hyper-linked for easy navigation. This works very well with an interactive whiteboard!

Students can play in teams / rows, or work through the game individually in a computer lab.

Jeopardy topics are:
• Basic Angle Properties (parallel and transversal lines)
• Triangles (interior & exterior angle sums, isosceles angles)
• Polygons (interior & exterior angle sums, regular polygons)
• Prove or Disprove (explain or give a counter example)
• Midpoints and Diagonals (quadrilateral diagonal properties and midpoint-joining line segment properties)

A preview file is included, giving a complete PDF printout of the slides (questions and answers)

The file is modifiable, so you can change up the questions to suit your class.

