Have fun reviewing the key concepts of plane geometry through this fully functional Jeopardy-style PowerPoint! Everything is hyper-linked for easy navigation. This works very well with an interactive whiteboard!
Students can play in teams / rows, or work through the game individually in a computer lab.
Jeopardy topics are:
• Basic Angle Properties (parallel and transversal lines)
• Triangles (interior & exterior angle sums, isosceles angles)
• Polygons (interior & exterior angle sums, regular polygons)
• Prove or Disprove (explain or give a counter example)
• Midpoints and Diagonals (quadrilateral diagonal properties and midpoint-joining line segment properties)
A preview file is included, giving a complete PDF printout of the slides (questions and answers)
The file is modifiable, so you can change up the questions to suit your class.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
