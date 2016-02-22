‘Get to Know You’ Cootie Catchers are perfect for the first day of school- or when students need to break the ice before they work in groups.



Cootie Catchers are also called Fortune Tellers.



Included in this product are 10 different cootie catchers, each with 8 different questions each. Sample questions include:

• Tell me about a time when you got stitches.

• Tell me about your favorite dessert.

• What is the first thing you will buy if you win the lottery?

• How do you feel about staying healthy?



Partners will pair up to use these cootie catchers.



This is a fun FOLDABLE and great interactive activity as an ice breaker!



Just print and pass out!



Students will cut off the bottom strip, fold, and begin discussing!



These cootie catchers really promote student interest! Learning and fun!