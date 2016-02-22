‘Get to Know You’ Cootie Catchers are perfect for the first day of school- or when students need to break the ice before they work in groups.
Cootie Catchers are also called Fortune Tellers.
Included in this product are 10 different cootie catchers, each with 8 different questions each. Sample questions include:
• Tell me about a time when you got stitches.
• Tell me about your favorite dessert.
• What is the first thing you will buy if you win the lottery?
• How do you feel about staying healthy?
Partners will pair up to use these cootie catchers.
This is a fun FOLDABLE and great interactive activity as an ice breaker!
Just print and pass out!
Students will cut off the bottom strip, fold, and begin discussing!
These cootie catchers really promote student interest! Learning and fun!
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
