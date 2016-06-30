The essence of Getting Interactive and Visible with Question Stems was actually pretty simplistic. As an educator, I have some simple goals within my classroom. With the increasing stresses of fitting in an ever growing list of curriculum requirements, I sometimes feel my students are missing out on some of the very basics, which in the end, I believe to be most important. One of the areas that I feel can often get lost is being an actively engaged reader . . . not only for comprehension, but to also think on synthetic and analytic levels, as well. Therefore, I’ve utilized some of my favorite articles I’ve written for my educational blog as reading material. Some are editorial in nature dealing with how to improve oneself, while others are more factual in the realm of education. Many of the blogs are written with the teacher in mind, but the themes are pretty universal.



Regardless, in the end, the students are reading, analyzing, evaluating and definitely learning. Additionally, I’m a huge fan of Harvard Project Zero and their Visible Learning techniques. Hence, Getting Interactive and Visible with Question Stems was born.



With this guide, students are provided the opportunity to respond with question stems to effectively communicate their thoughts, concepts, and ideas. This scaffolding process enhances a student’s ability to speak and write more effectively, while formulating their responses. Then, their thinking is taken to a higher level with the Color, Shape, Image activity, which correlates with each article. One will notice that the guide is complete with the meanings of particular colors and shapes. Therefore, students must correlate these abstract concepts with the article’s intended meaning. Then, students must complete a unique form of assessment for each article. The reflection quizzes ask the students to be an evaluator of sorts (instead of simple fact recall) to analyze an article’s overall notion. Finally, the students connect their quiz results into a paragraph graphic organizer, putting the final touches on the entire process.



Total Pages = 111

