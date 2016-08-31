“Think on Your Feet!” Game – a better-than-Jeopardy interactive game to reinforce students’ practice and mastery of 2.NBT.2 Count within 1000; skip count by 5s, 10s, and 100s—using pictures, symbols and words.



• Interactive PowerPoint designed for computer/doc camera and Smart Boards. (66 slides.)

• No Prep format: Plug in computer and go.

• 20 Word Problems to promote fluency, collaboration and accountable talk.

• Adherence to state and district standards.



TRY BEFORE YOU BUY: Open the this freebie sampler and try out this engaging “Jeopardy-type” game. Enjoy the fast-paced questions with hyperlinks, sounds, keeping score, and eye-catching visuals.



~~~ Kid Tested—Educator approved: The feedback from teachers across the country and my fellow teachers at school, who use these grade-level interactive sets of task and game cards, state that kids are engaged and enthused; that the students are focused on the screen, calculating the problems, helping one another with the answers, laughing at the images and animations, and most of all – TALKING OUT LOUD ABOUT MATH.



We call it the “WOW” factor! ~~~



ACCOUNTABLE TALK: You will see your students become TEAM PLAYERS as they “talk it out” and problem-solve. They can pick an advisor, take a team vote or decide alone for the answers. The game provides immediate reinforcement of correct thinking about math.



The 20 word problems progressively develop the 10 “I can” statements and clarify the entire 2.NBT.2.



I can count by ones to 1,000.

I can count back by ones starting at numbers up to 1,000.

I can skip count to 1,000 by 5s.

I can skip count to 1,000 by 10s.

I can skip count to 1,000 by 100s.

I can start with a number and skip count back.

I can skip count starting at any number.

I can identify patterns when skip counting.

I can skip count by 5s, 10s and 100s using number lines.

I can count within 1,000 with word problems.





