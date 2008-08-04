I have put this together in an attempt to check that I am covering all the various parts of each ELG. It is meant to cover a half a term and the theory is that I tick off after I have done my weekly planning and I can see at a glance if any area is being neglected or over emphasised. I think that it will be a work in progress and as it is a Word document in a table I hope that others will be able to adjust and improve upon it.