I have put this together in an attempt to check that I am covering all the various parts of each ELG. It is meant to cover a half a term and the theory is that I tick off after I have done my weekly planning and I can see at a glance if any area is being neglected or over emphasised. I think that it will be a work in progress and as it is a Word document in a table I hope that others will be able to adjust and improve upon it.

Created: Aug 4, 2008

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

