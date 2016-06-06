Group-Signs-and-Cards--Insects

A CREEPY, CRAWLY AND FUN WAY TO BREAK UP YOUR CLASSES INTO GROUPS OR TEAMS!
This “Group Signs and Cards” Insect Set is an 8 bug (ANTS, CRICKETS, FIREFLIES, PRAYING MANTIS, SCORPIONS, WASPS, WORMS and YELLOW JACKETS) package of full page signs and 16 to a sheet mini cards that can be used to help in organizing groups in a PE or classroom setting.
PE teachers will find the INSECT SIGNS handy for organizing students in squads for warm up activities or as a reference point to send students to, when separating them into teams during any kind of team or cooperative play. The signs would also be helpful in organizing intramural activities in the gym. The color mini Cards could be used as a method of “grouping” students through teacher “pre-assignment” or through a “random draw” of the cards.
This sign and card set could also be used in a variety of classroom educational settings for a variety of purposes. The SIGNS and CARDS could also be used as physical markers in the classroom, in educational games or as an organizational tool for grouping students in reading, science, math, spelling or other focus groups.
Just copy, cut, laminate and you are ready to GO!!!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
PE Games that Rock! - "12 Large Group Games"
- (1)
- $9.00
PE Halloween Instant Activities- 20 Movement Signs
- (1)
- $4.00
PE Educational Gymnastics Station Signs and Task Cards- 36 Signs and Cards
- (1)
- $11.00
Popular paid resources
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
Healthy Eating, Healthy Lifestyles - PSHE
- (11)
- $4.23
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
New resources
Sliding Filament Theory of muscle contraction
- (1)
- $4.23
Human Skeleton Roll-a-dice Game
- (1)
- $4.23
A Level Biology Heart Structure Poster
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
Healthy Lifestyles : Healthy Eating Assembly
- (0)
- FREE
GCSE PE (Edexcel) - C1;T1.1.2 - The Skeleton - Structure & Classifications
- (0)
- $4.23