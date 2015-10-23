Package to teach about colours in SPANISH.
It includes:

-Power Point (33 slides) with 12 monsters (blue, red, yellow,...) for halloween.
The students will practice saying the colours in Spanish (azul, amarillo, rojo...) and make simple sentences, eg "Es un monstruo amarillo."
There is a Noughts and Crosses game to practice naming the colours. (including examples on how to play the game with the class)
There is also another game to practice reading the colours and matching them to the correct monster.

- 12 Flashcards with a picture of a monster, the colour written in Spanish and a short sentence eg "picture - rojo - Es un monstruo rojo."

- A worksheet to practice reading the words and colouring the monsters accordingly.

FUN for kids!

I have designed all the cliparts. Enjoy!

