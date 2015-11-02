A dialogue in song between the Innkeeper and Mary and Joseph. There is a very simple one finger ukulele part (chord windows shown on the score). If anyone requests it I'll post a video on You Tube showing how to play it.



The main feature is the grumpy Innkeeper who counterpoints the gentle melody with sharp ripostes - until the end of the song - but you know how it ends......



Ask for more information if required.



This song is from 'Nanny's Nativity'

John Gleadall kidzmusicals@icloud.com