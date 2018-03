A double-sided worksheet for Heat Wave, as published in Houghton and Mifflin Reading 4, that tri-folds into a pamphlet.



It includes an illustration section, a vocabulary practice (10 words), a Cold Spell Comic drawing activity OR a Cause and Effect activity (according to teacher choice), questions (3), a Fantasy vs. Reality activity, and a 5 Star review/recommendation section.



An instruction page and answer key are included.



Revised April 2016