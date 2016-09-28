$2.25
A worksheet and lesson to supplement the film Heaven is Real. Excellent for teaching life after death at GCSE also superb for religious experiences.
I have written and attached an advice for teachers sheet which give discussion points and timings.
Kids loved it as it's based on a true story. I show them the YouTube clips of the actual interviews after the lesson.
Created: Sep 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Religious education
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose / Belief in God
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose / Identity
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose / Secular philosophy
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose / Spiritual and personal views
