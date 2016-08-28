Homeschooling is an amazing journey. I've been homeschooling for almost 20 years now. I never had a large homeschool budget so I decided to share a HUGE BUNDLE of learning materials in this Platinum Bundle.

Homeschooling has a sweet spot in my heart.
You cannot beat this deal.
75 Page Guide to Homeschooling

75 Page Homeschooling Guide: Includes
What makes a successful homeschooler
Survival Plan
How to Homeschool: Setting goals
Establish Goals Worksheets
Identifying Children's Strengths and Weaknesses
Over 16 years of teaching/homeschooling wisdom

Identifying educational benchmarks
Choosing curriculum
Planning school year worksheets
A Year at a Glance Worksheets
Unit Study Worksheets
Why Teach Math
Why Teach History
Why Teach Science
Homeschooling with Toddlers and Babies
My Favorite Resources
Calendar and To Do Lists for Kids

Bonus Products included
over 200 pages of learning activities included


Life Skills:

Cooking for Kids: Cooking Camp Bundle

Fine Motor Skills Galore.

I Know My Phone Number.

Text Wars: A Game about the Dangers of Texting and Driving.
My To Do List

Math:
Fact Fun Sheets.


2nd Grade Math: 12 FALL Activities.

Order of Operations Task Cards.

Middle School: Math Number of the Day.

elementary school: Math Number of the Day.

Language:
Idioms! Idioms! Idioms!.

Fine Motor Skills

MLA Citation and Plagiarism


Fun:
Movie Response Sheets.

Bible Based:

Bible Study: Pearl of Great Price

Bible Study: Transfiguration of Jesus: Matthew 17

15 Advent Activities.

Soap: Bible Study.

Daniel: Bible Study.

Nehemiah: Prayer Watch

Roman Road.


Science:

Geology BUNDLE: 45 Earth Science Activities

All About Snow.

All About Butterflies.

Mitosis Flip-able.

Renewable Energy BUNLDE

Geology BUNDLE- Earth Science.

Scientific Method.

$45.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Archive.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

zip, 117 MB

Archive

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades