Homeschooling is an amazing journey. I've been homeschooling for almost 20 years now. I never had a large homeschool budget so I decided to share a HUGE BUNDLE of learning materials in this Platinum Bundle.
Homeschooling has a sweet spot in my heart.
You cannot beat this deal.
75 Page Guide to Homeschooling
75 Page Homeschooling Guide: Includes
What makes a successful homeschooler
Survival Plan
How to Homeschool: Setting goals
Establish Goals Worksheets
Identifying Children's Strengths and Weaknesses
Over 16 years of teaching/homeschooling wisdom
Identifying educational benchmarks
Choosing curriculum
Planning school year worksheets
A Year at a Glance Worksheets
Unit Study Worksheets
Why Teach Math
Why Teach History
Why Teach Science
Homeschooling with Toddlers and Babies
My Favorite Resources
Calendar and To Do Lists for Kids
Bonus Products included
over 200 pages of learning activities included
Life Skills:
Cooking for Kids: Cooking Camp Bundle
Fine Motor Skills Galore.
I Know My Phone Number.
Text Wars: A Game about the Dangers of Texting and Driving.
My To Do List
Math:
Fact Fun Sheets.
2nd Grade Math: 12 FALL Activities.
Order of Operations Task Cards.
Middle School: Math Number of the Day.
elementary school: Math Number of the Day.
Language:
Idioms! Idioms! Idioms!.
Fine Motor Skills
MLA Citation and Plagiarism
Fun:
Movie Response Sheets.
Bible Based:
Bible Study: Pearl of Great Price
Bible Study: Transfiguration of Jesus: Matthew 17
15 Advent Activities.
Soap: Bible Study.
Daniel: Bible Study.
Nehemiah: Prayer Watch
Roman Road.
Science:
Geology BUNDLE: 45 Earth Science Activities
All About Snow.
All About Butterflies.
Mitosis Flip-able.
Renewable Energy BUNLDE
Geology BUNDLE- Earth Science.
Scientific Method.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Writing: Letters to My Future Self
- (0)
- $4.00
High School Bundle
- 11 Resources
- $25.00
Third Grade Math and Writing Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
Christmas Symbols, The 12 Days of Christmas Worksheet and Colours- SEN and Lower Ability
- 3 Resources
- 25% off$2.82$2.11
Homeschool 101: Platinum BUNDLE
- (0)
- $45.00
Ancient History Super Bundle
- 12 Resources
- $14.09
Updated resources
Christmas Symbols, The 12 Days of Christmas Worksheet and Colours- SEN and Lower Ability
- 3 Resources
- 25% off$2.82$2.11
Ancient History Super Bundle
- 12 Resources
- $14.09
Homeschool 101: Platinum BUNDLE
- (0)
- $45.00