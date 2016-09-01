Make a Fold-able “I Know My Phone Number” Booklet-K-3rd Grade

Perfect for Homeschoolers, Centers, and Substitutes

Kids will:
Choose their own Phone
Make foldable booklet
Practice their Phone numbers
Learn a rhyme to help them master their phone number.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • My-Phone-Numbers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

My-Phone-Numbers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades