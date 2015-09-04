Introduction to IGCSE Chemistry and the first lesson in the topic 'States of Matter'. Dealing with changes of state between solids, liquids and gases and demonstrating diffusion with a choice of experiments depending on the level of student understanding and equipment available to you.



Objectives:

Can you describe the interconversions of solids, liquids & gases? (C)

Can you explain the idea of diffusion with a practical example? (B)

Can you apply the idea of diffusion to fully explain an example within both liquids and gases? (A/A*)



Students expected to formulate their own ideas about diffusion and draw on knowledge from KS3.







