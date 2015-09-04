Introduction to IGCSE Chemistry and the first lesson in the topic 'States of Matter'. Dealing with changes of state between solids, liquids and gases and demonstrating diffusion with a choice of experiments depending on the level of student understanding and equipment available to you.

Objectives:
Can you describe the interconversions of solids, liquids & gases? (C)
Can you explain the idea of diffusion with a practical example? (B)
Can you apply the idea of diffusion to fully explain an example within both liquids and gases? (A/A*)

Students expected to formulate their own ideas about diffusion and draw on knowledge from KS3.



  • Lesson-1-SLG-and-diffusion.pptx
  • Lesson-1-SLG-and-diffusion-advanced.pptx
  • worksheet-on-solids--liquids-and-gases.docx

Created: Sep 4, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pptx, 3 MB

Lesson-1-SLG-and-diffusion

Lesson Plan

pptx, 2 MB

Lesson-1-SLG-and-diffusion-advanced

Worksheet

docx, 222 KB

worksheet-on-solids--liquids-and-gases

