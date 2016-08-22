• Vertical Integration
• Horizontal Integration
• Conglomerate Integration

Student Matching section

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • KEY-What-Type-of-Merger-is-it-GUIDE-1.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 15 KB

KEY-What-Type-of-Merger-is-it-GUIDE-1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades