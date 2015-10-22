Here is a detailed day by day calendar of my Interior Design semester course. You can buy the corresponding units as a whole class bundle or as an individual unit.

The textbook below is the one referenced in the lesson plans, but all of the information can just be found in the power points. This gives you some teaching options.

Homes & Interiors ©2007 Glencoe

http://glencoe.mheducation.com/sites/0078744202/index.html