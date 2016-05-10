"See myself molded in clay, oh

Stares at me, yeah I'm afraid"

-Angry Chair (Alice in Chains)



As with any teacher, I’m always looking to create new and innovative ways to reach my students, grasp their attention and motivate them in new and meaningful ways. One manner in which I have had great success in reaching my teenagers of the digital age are my video game and writing creations. I’ve had great success with Link-Carried Off to Rapture - Analyzing Video Game Narrative, Link-Playing with Fire: Literary Activities to Inspire Students in the Digital Age, and Link-Sane in the Membrane: Brain Empowering Activities guides. My newest creation combines a multitude of thinking and writing activities, along with the game SOMA, created by Frictional Games. Thanks to the kindness of Thomas Grip (developer of SOMA), I was given the green light to pursue this project.



I'm very proud of this newest creation, as I believe it speaks to a very misunderstood, yet imperative topic to better understand . . . mental illness. Yet, with this innovative and affordable guide, students can learn a little more about this topic, while actually being interested in the learning process.



This guide really gets the students to think on deep levels, as the game can be inferred to be dealing with mental illness in an abstract manner. Besides analyzing 19 video clips (embedded on my YouTube channel); the guide also comes with a multitude of Visible Thinking activities (inspired by Ron Ritchhart), which are best to complete after all clips have been shown.



The key, as an educator, is to be willing to go out of one’s comfort zone and be ready to try something new and innovative. If the results mirror my own classroom, you will be pleased at the results and witness your

students becoming motivated to write, synthesize, and analyze at high levels.