Are you looking for an impressive art project to display at Open House, Parent-Teacher Conferences, or any day of the week? Then this lesson is for you!
This product is a tremendously fun Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project. A dodecahedron is any polyhedron with twelve flat faces. Students will complete twelve reading and writing extension activities for the novel James and the Giant Peach and then construct the dodecahedron by solving a puzzle!
This lesson features clipart/fonts from Lettering Delights, Scrappin Doodles, Creative Clips Digital Clipart, Lindy du Plessis, Croft’s Classroom, Ink n Little Things, Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah Designs, Cutesy Clickables By Collaboration Cuties, and Melonheadz.
Interest Level: Grades Three through Five
DRA: 40
Lexile Measure: 870L
Guided Reading: Q
Dodecahedron Puzzle & Book Project
*Newspaper Article - Summary
*Mysterious Powder – Writing Prompt
*Squiggle Art – Visualization
*Mrs. Sponge & Mrs. Spiker - Character Analysis and Antonyms
*Biopoem – James Henry Trotter
*Sharks! – Writing Prompt
*Food Chain – Include an Insect from the Novel
*Friendship Recipe - Ingredients Needed to be a Friend
*T-Chart – Character Traits of Insects
*Fantasy vs. Realism
*Make a Prediction
*You are Extraordinary – Writing Prompt
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
