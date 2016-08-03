This file contains two Word documents: a unit test and corresponding key.



The test is 47-questions in total. The format varies and features several multiple choice, true/false, matching, and essay questions. The test assesses the following:



- Understanding of the various functions of the media, including the political function, the economic function, the sentry function, the record-keeping function, the entertainment function, the social function, the marketplace function, and the agenda-setting function.



- Understanding of journalistic credibility and concepts such as the journalistic code of ethics, the First Amendment, and the American perception that the media has become increasingly dishonest and unfair.



- Understanding of key terminology pertaining to journalistic integrity. These terms include libel, slander, defamation, ethics, credibility, objectivity, attribution, plagiarism, sensationalism, right of reply, fairness to all, fair comment, prior restraint, privilege, in loco parentis, news judgment, and synergy.



- Understanding of the elements of news, including timeliness, proximity, prominence, consequence, human interest, conflict, and more.



- Understanding of the brainstorming process.



- Understanding of key court cases whose impact on journalism is noteworthy, including the Tinker Case and the Hazelwood Case.