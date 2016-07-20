BUNDLE

Foldable, double-sided worksheets for;

1. Akiak,
2. Grandfather's Journey,
3. Finding the Titanic, and
4. By the Shores of Silver Lake.

These are the main selections for theme 1, Journeys, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.

There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.

Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section (10 words), questions, and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.

Other activities vary according to the story. They include;

Akiak: Story Map OR Crossword Puzzle, Synopsis.

Grandfather's Journey: Sequence and Summarize OR Sequence and Draw

Finding the Titanic: Predict and Infer OR Write an Opinion, Synopsis.

By the Shores of Silver Lake: Crossword, Synopsis.

Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.

