Foldable, double-sided worksheets for;



1. Akiak,

2. Grandfather's Journey,

3. Finding the Titanic, and

4. By the Shores of Silver Lake.



These are the main selections for theme 1, Journeys, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.



There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.



Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section (10 words), questions, and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.



Other activities vary according to the story. They include;



Akiak: Story Map OR Crossword Puzzle, Synopsis.



Grandfather's Journey: Sequence and Summarize OR Sequence and Draw



Finding the Titanic: Predict and Infer OR Write an Opinion, Synopsis.



By the Shores of Silver Lake: Crossword, Synopsis.



Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.