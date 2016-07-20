Foldable, double-sided worksheets for;
1. Akiak,
2. Grandfather's Journey,
3. Finding the Titanic, and
4. By the Shores of Silver Lake.
These are the main selections for theme 1, Journeys, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.
There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.
Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section (10 words), questions, and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.
Other activities vary according to the story. They include;
Akiak: Story Map OR Crossword Puzzle, Synopsis.
Grandfather's Journey: Sequence and Summarize OR Sequence and Draw
Finding the Titanic: Predict and Infer OR Write an Opinion, Synopsis.
By the Shores of Silver Lake: Crossword, Synopsis.
Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Halloween Writing Prompt Pictures and Story Starters (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $6.00
Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl Comic Style Workbook
- (1)
- $5.00
Halloween Math Word Problem Task Cards (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
AQA GCSE English Language Grade by Grade (3-9) Question Level Target Sheets for Students
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
- (1)
- FREE
Autumn Winter Sorting task
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82