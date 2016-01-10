Children love to draw faces but often become frustrated with their work. Faces are difficult to draw, and difficult to teach. This resource provides a simple step by step guide, leading the Kindergarten and Junior school child through the process one bit at a time. They will learn how to use simple guide lines to get the features in the right place. They will also learn they everyone looks different and that hair color, eye color and skin color varies greatly ..... basically, we are all unique.



The slide show is self explanatory, reducing the need for you to do lots of preparation. all that is needed are pencils, pencil crayons, paper ...... and children!



This resource has been produced by Mael Matthews, internationally exhibiting artist and Head of Art at one of the UK's leading Grammar schools. The resource has been trialled extensively and very successfully in Primary schools through Summer Art Camps run by Mael.



also included is a photographic slideshow faces for inspiration.



We hope that you enjoy using this resource with your students. Please don't forget to leave feedback ... we value your views.



