This is a nice set of Kindergarten CCSS I Can Statements for Math. Each card features an I Can statement in child-friendly, easy to read terms, also with the corresponding CCSS. This packet includes:
Geometry display cards
Measurement and Data display cards
Counting and Cardinality display cards
Numbers and Operations display cards
Operations and Algebraic Thinking display cards
Subject display labels
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Money
- Math for early childhood / Number stories and rhymes
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Patterns and symmetry
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
- Math for early childhood / Time
