This is a nice set of Kindergarten CCSS I Can Statements for Math. Each card features an I Can statement in child-friendly, easy to read terms, also with the corresponding CCSS. This packet includes:

Geometry display cards
Measurement and Data display cards
Counting and Cardinality display cards
Numbers and Operations display cards
Operations and Algebraic Thinking display cards
Subject display labels

