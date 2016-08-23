This multisensory bundle is designed to support students improve their reading - all of the R-controlled vowels and compound words; along with writing skills development. Information is provided about concepts included in the bundle for the teachers, parents and other adults to have to help students. To provide a multisensory, explicit, and repetitive approach, there is a focus on the following skills:
R Controlled Vowels
ar, er, ir, or, ur
For each r-controlled multisensory lesson, the teacher or adult needs to instruct the student (s) to identify the r-controlled vowel, sound, and provide a picture to highlight each sound.
Compound Words
Closed
Hyphenated
Open
When two or more words joined together, the result is the creation of a compound word, with a new word meaning. There are three types of compound words: closed, hyphenated and open.
Writing Skills Development
“Writing Trigger Words” - support ideas/concept development
It is critical to develop a student’s ability to decode, encode, reading fluently and comprehend, simultaneously focus on writing development, including sentence writing and paragraphs. Without this focus and balance, student often progress more in the area of reading, but struggle with writing skills, possibly due to limited writing opportunities.
Please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com with any questions or clarification related to the resource.
It is important to review the preview prior to purchasing to ensure it is suitable to your students, and your needs.
Have a great day.
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-Tt (IMSLEC)
Key Terms: R-controlled vowels; Bossy R; compound words; writing; reading skills; spelling; reading fluency; word lists; phrases; sentences; fun activities; dyslexia; language based; Turner Syndrome; gifted and talented; ar; er; ir; or; ur; no prep; Orton Gillingham instruction; OG; OG-T (IMSLEC); Orton; tutoring multisensory
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Special educational needs / Attention deficit / and hyperactivity disorder (ADD / ADHD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Down's Syndrome
- Special educational needs / Gifted and talented
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty / Dyslexia
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
- Whole school / Tutor time
Other resources by this author
Know the Code: Suffixes -ure & -ture
- (2)
- $5.35
Know the Code: Bundle of Suffixes
- 4 Resources
- $13.15
Substitute Plans: Detailed and Meaningful - NO PREP
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Syllable Division Rules Bookmark and Chart
- (1)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Free Christmas Sheets - Work With Words
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $4.23
Phonics: Phonics Phase 3 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52