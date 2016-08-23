This multisensory bundle is designed to support students improve their reading - all of the R-controlled vowels and compound words; along with writing skills development. Information is provided about concepts included in the bundle for the teachers, parents and other adults to have to help students. To provide a multisensory, explicit, and repetitive approach, there is a focus on the following skills:



R Controlled Vowels

ar, er, ir, or, ur

For each r-controlled multisensory lesson, the teacher or adult needs to instruct the student (s) to identify the r-controlled vowel, sound, and provide a picture to highlight each sound.



Compound Words

Closed

Hyphenated

Open



When two or more words joined together, the result is the creation of a compound word, with a new word meaning. There are three types of compound words: closed, hyphenated and open.



Writing Skills Development



“Writing Trigger Words” - support ideas/concept development

It is critical to develop a student’s ability to decode, encode, reading fluently and comprehend, simultaneously focus on writing development, including sentence writing and paragraphs. Without this focus and balance, student often progress more in the area of reading, but struggle with writing skills, possibly due to limited writing opportunities.



Have a great day.

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-Tt (IMSLEC)



