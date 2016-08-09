This is a PDF multisensory Orton Gillingham based resource that has been designed to support decoding, reading fluency, spelling, writing development; visual processing and memory building skills. Included are application activities to support the skills previously mentioned.
There are many word lists that include one and two-syllable words; compound words; including short vowels; consonant digraphs; r-controlled; vowel teams; diphthongs; and words with schwa.
Activities are included that help to develop cognitive skills including processing speed and memory; identification of specific phonemes; practice identifying and recalling words, including spelling of words from memory.
Answer keys are included in the PDF resource - but are not part of the preview resource.
Thank you and if you have a question, please email me at: ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
Key Terms:
Dyslexia; reading fluency; decoding; language arts; English; Turner Syndrome; ESL; ELL; comprehension; vocabulary; tutor; Orton Gillingham instruction; OG tutor; tutor time; special education; learning differences
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- New teachers / Subject knowledge
- Pedagogy and professional development / Classroom practice
- Pedagogy and professional development / Curriculum
- Special educational needs / Attention deficit / and hyperactivity disorder (ADD / ADHD)
- Special educational needs / Gifted and talented
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty / Dyslexia
- Whole school / Tutor time
Other resources by this author
Know the Code: Suffixes -ure & -ture
- (2)
- $5.35
Know the Code: Bundle of Suffixes
- 4 Resources
- $13.15
Substitute Plans: Detailed and Meaningful - NO PREP
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
Stretching Sentences Worksheet
- (0)
- $3.52
Words Their Way Anagrams: Within Word Pattern Spellers
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82
Year 1 Phonics Revision Books: Vowel Sounds: Set of 4
- (0)
- $4.23