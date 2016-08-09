This is a PDF multisensory Orton Gillingham based resource that has been designed to support decoding, reading fluency, spelling, writing development; visual processing and memory building skills. Included are application activities to support the skills previously mentioned.

There are many word lists that include one and two-syllable words; compound words; including short vowels; consonant digraphs; r-controlled; vowel teams; diphthongs; and words with schwa.

Activities are included that help to develop cognitive skills including processing speed and memory; identification of specific phonemes; practice identifying and recalling words, including spelling of words from memory.

Answer keys are included in the PDF resource - but are not part of the preview resource.

Thank you and if you have a question, please email me at: ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

Key Terms:
Dyslexia; reading fluency; decoding; language arts; English; Turner Syndrome; ESL; ELL; comprehension; vocabulary; tutor; Orton Gillingham instruction; OG tutor; tutor time; special education; learning differences

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Code-a-Word's-Vowel-Type-Category--and-Word-Lists-for-Oral-Reading-and-Coding-Practice-August-2016--PDF.pdf
  • oral-reading-pp-1-PDF.pdf
  • Oral-reading-pp-2-PDF.pdf
  • oral-reading-pp-4-pdf.pdf
  • oral-reading-pp-5-PDF.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 9, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

Code-a-Word's-Vowel-Type-Category--and-Word-Lists-for-Oral-Reading-and-Coding-Practice-August-2016--PDF

Lesson Plan

pdf, 157 KB

oral-reading-pp-1-PDF

Resource for Centers

pdf, 27 KB

Oral-reading-pp-2-PDF

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades