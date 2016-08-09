This is a PDF multisensory Orton Gillingham based resource that has been designed to support decoding, reading fluency, spelling, writing development; visual processing and memory building skills. Included are application activities to support the skills previously mentioned.



There are many word lists that include one and two-syllable words; compound words; including short vowels; consonant digraphs; r-controlled; vowel teams; diphthongs; and words with schwa.



Activities are included that help to develop cognitive skills including processing speed and memory; identification of specific phonemes; practice identifying and recalling words, including spelling of words from memory.



Answer keys are included in the PDF resource - but are not part of the preview resource.



Thank you and if you have a question, please email me at: ekennyfoggin@gmail.com

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)



Key Terms:

Dyslexia; reading fluency; decoding; language arts; English; Turner Syndrome; ESL; ELL; comprehension; vocabulary; tutor; Orton Gillingham instruction; OG tutor; tutor time; special education; learning differences