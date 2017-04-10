Resource;

KS2 Arithmetic paper 1 addition practice– Treasure Hunt.

Amber – two digits add two digits, three digits add two digits

Green – two digits add three digits; three digits add three digits with two questions on four digits add three digits.

This is an engaging way of practicing addition at KS2 level.



Contains;

1. 10 amber cards/questions. 10 green cards/questions.

2.Cross Curricular link encourages literacy with the pupils, mathematical discussion in pairs on how to solve problems around the classroom (this is a massive focus in our school).

3. 20 solutions provided within task itself. Each card is beside that answer to make it easy for you to check when pupils say they are finished.

4. Set of instructions to ensure the task runs smoothly.



Printing Tip: This resource has been designed to display around the classroom. You will need one copy (I like to have in colour, but can be black and white) to put up around the room. Print on A4. If you wish to print, select ‘shrink’ or ‘print to fit page’ (or fit to page option on your print settings) in order for it to print correctly on A4.



Idea behind task;

To develop pupils thinking/reasoning skills. To encourage pupils to get involved, engaged in task. To encourage mathematical discussion within the classroom. Watch pupils get motivated while consolidating learning – quick way to get pupils to engage in task and complete questions in a short space of time.



Check the preview!



