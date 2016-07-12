This highly structured worksheet is a must for beginners learning lattice multiplication! The worksheet has 6 questions that each have a template for the lattice multiplication and is comprised of questions that are one digit by two digit. Excellent for guided practice, homework, and even an assessment!

3.NBT.A.3, 4.NBT.B.5

Created: Jul 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

