A 'Teach Further Maths' Resource

20 Slides

To find the length of a curve when the curve is given in Cartesian form.
To find the length of a curve when the curve is given in Parametric form.

$11.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Length-of-a-Curve.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 1 MB

Length-of-a-Curve

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades