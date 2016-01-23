A 'Teach Further Maths' Resource
20 Slides
To find the length of a curve when the curve is given in Cartesian form.
To find the length of a curve when the curve is given in Parametric form.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
huntp1
Matrix Solution of Simultaneous Equations 2
A 'Teach Further Maths' Resource: 50 Slides To be able to interpret geometrically the solution (and failure of solution) of 3 simultaneous linear e...
- (0)
- $11.27
huntp1
Further Vectors 1 (A-Level Further Maths)
A 'Teach Further Maths' Resource 43 Slides To be able to find the distance between 2 points in 3 dimensions. To be able to derive and use a useful ...
- (0)
- $11.27
huntp1
Further Vectors 2 (A-Level Further Maths)
A 'Teach Further Maths' Resource 66 Slides To understand ‘scalar product’ and be able to calculate it. To be able to find the angle between two vec...
- (0)
- $11.27
Popular paid resources
emmakate22
Reasoning for Year 2 KS1 assessment/interim
Year 2 KS1 Reasoning tasks differentiated LA/MA/HA Good for evidence and assessment/ greater depth Enjoy.
- (0)
- $2.82
bgm2016
Complex Numbers
A complete unit of work for Complex numbers: Cartesian form, modulus-argument firm, Euler’s form, de Moivre’s theorem, nth roots of a complex numbe...
- (0)
- $11.27
jwmcrobert
IB Maths SL - A3 Posters: Topic by Topic
Six handwritten A3 posters that each contain one of the six topics that make up the course for IB Maths SL. Posters: 1 - Algebra - Logs, Sequences,...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
joezhou
Circle Equations Worksheets
These are two worksheets on circle equations with step by step solutions. Detailed typed answers are provided to every question. I hope you find th...
- (1)
- FREE
IanBrennan
Simplifying Surds
Series of Lessons (2-3) on asimplifying surds. This lesson gives pupils enough opportunity to master the fluency, however gives them the chance to ...
- (1)
- $5.63
GemmaLinnell
Second Order Differential Equations Topic Mat
Structured worksheet to help pupils take key notes and examples for the topic of Second Order Differential Equations in the Edexcel Specification f...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Advanced Formulae)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
- (4)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Sine and Cosine Rule)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
- (13)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Simultaneous Equations with Quadratics)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
- (5)
- FREE