Enjoy the Little Gnome Math Addition and Subtraction Interactive PowerPoint Game Bundle with your students. Little Gnome is a fun interactive Math PowerPoint game. Students have to guess where the gnome is by saying a fun rhyme and answering a math equation. They must figure out where all the gnomes are hiding to complete the game! 20 subtraction and 20 addition gnome games; 200 math equations included. (Answers are from 0-10)



Get this bundle and save 25%.



This bundle includes:

1) Little Gnome Addition PowerPoint Game

2) Little Gnome Subtraction PowerPoint Game



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



This Product Includes:

• 20 addition gnome games (Answers from 1-10)

• 20 subtraction gnome games (Answers from 0-10)

• 2 mushroom game boards



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!