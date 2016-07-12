This really fun group project puts the learning in the students hands! Equipped with a rubric and three samples, the students will use any resources that are available to them and create a presentation in any form of media that they would like to educate the rest of the class on their specific topic which could be Cajuns, Creoles, French, and Native Americans. Exemplar samples are provided in the form of a flyer, powerpoint, and brochure.
Check out my Louisiana Cultures Guided Notes and Independent Notes and my Louisiana Cultures Exit Ticket.
