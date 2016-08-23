Your complete collection of fully editable biology and earth science resources for middle and high school students. Individually, the resources inside this mega-bundle would cost more than $500 but this collection will save you 70%! and is continually being added to, meaning, if you purchase now, you will get it at the lowest possible price. When I add more resources, I will also increase the price accordingly. However, if you've already purchased this bundle, you will get them FREE. Any time I add files, I will send you an email and place the updates in the description as shown below. These are high-quality resources which are filled with engaging diagrams, videos and activities. They have been classroom-tested by myself so I know first-hand that they are effective.
Lesson Packages
Each lesson comes bundled into a mini package that includes:
- The Teacher and Student versions of the PowerPoint
- Student lesson outline in .docx format
- Activities
- Assessments
- Videos and Simulations embedded right into the PowerPoint for easy access
Update
Aug 17, 2016
- 2 Lab Station Activities: Ecological Succession, Plant Sexual and Asexual Reproduction
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Your Package Includes:
Biology and Earth Science Units:
• Complete Ecology Unit
• Complete Biology: Cells and Body Systems Unit
• Climate Change Unit
Senior Biology Units:
• Metabolic Processes Unit
• Molecular Genetics Unit
• Homeostasis Unit
• Biochemistry Unit
Other Grades:
• Welcome to Science - A subject introduction and overview
• Cellular Respiration and Photosynthesis Lesson
• Cell Membrane and Transport Lesson
• How and Why Plants Germinate
• The Classification of Living Things
• How Living Things Reproduce and Grow

• Physical & Behavioral Adaptations Lesson
• Human Ear Anatomy and Hearing
Review and Activities**Both of the resource bundles below are constantly increasing**
• 25 Lab Station Activities
• 4 Review Games
• 11 Bill Nye Worksheets with answer key
• 2 Task Card Activities
Within my lessons, I have multiple videos embedded, simply click the image and the video will open in your browser. As well, I create a student and teacher version. The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
