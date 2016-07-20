This culminating activity brings all the overall expectations of the grade 10 applied mathematics course (MFM2P) together in an action-packed story line!
Students help the young mathematically-inclined warrior Zachary rescue the kidnapped Princess Eva by applying their knowledge of trigonometry, proportional reasoning, linear relations & systems, quadratic relations, simple trinomial factoring, and 3D measurement.
Will Princess Eva be rescued? Will the Warrior Zachary muster the math power to save the day? Have your students mastered the grade 10 applied mathematics curriculum??
...this task will be the determining factor!
INCLUDED:
.docx and .pdf format of the assignment AND the complete answer key
Categories & Grades
- Math / Algebra
- Math / Algebra / Factorising
- Math / Algebra / Quadratics graphs
- Math / Algebra / Simplifying expressions
- Math / Algebra / Solving equations
- Math / Algebra / Straight-line graphs
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Geometry and measures / 3D - Volume, surface area, density
- Math / Geometry and measures / Basic trigonometry
- Math / Geometry and measures / Similarity and congruency
