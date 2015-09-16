(My resources are used in thousands of schools all over the world. I hope you enjoy this one.)



At the end of my App Inventor unit I asked my students to create a phone app of their own. While most coped well others required a bit more help. These three worksheets provide worked examples to be used for inspiration.



The worksheets may also be used by staff who wish to see working examples of apps as part of their own learning.



Screenshots and images from App Inventor for Android are created and shared by Google and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons 3.0 Attribution License located at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0



Have fun. My students loved these!



