Monkey Multiplication Booklet can be used as an aid in teaching multiplication and division facts from 0-12.

This pack includes a multiplication grid that you can laminate for each of your students.

For each number from 0-12 there will be a look, cover and write practice works sheet, a test sheet and a missing grid activity.

Also included is a range of mixed multiplication and division questions.

Linked to CC OA Grades 2, 3 and 4.

These are printer friendly for black and white printing.

Included:
• Student Assessment Trackers
• Multiplication 1 – 12 grid to laminate
• Look, cover, write multiply by 0
• Test yourself multiply by 0
• Look, cover, write multiply by 1
• Test yourself multiply by 1
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 1
• Look, cover, write multiply by 2
• Test yourself multiply by 2
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 2
• Look, cover, write multiply by 3
• Test yourself multiply by 3
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 3
• Look, cover, write multiply by 4
• Test yourself multiply by 4
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 4
• Look, cover, write multiply by 5
• Test yourself multiply by 5
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 5
• Look, cover, write multiply by 6
• Test yourself multiply by 6
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 6
• Look, cover, write multiply by 7
• Test yourself multiply by 7
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 7
• Look, cover, write multiply by 8
• Test yourself multiply by 8
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 8
• Look, cover, write multiply by 9
• Test yourself multiply by 9
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 9
• Look, cover, write multiply by 10
• Test yourself multiply by 10
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 10
• Look, cover, write multiply by 11
• Test yourself multiply by 11
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 11
• Look, cover, write multiply by 12
• Test yourself multiply by 12
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 12
• Multiplication Match
• Multiplication Test 2, 3 and 5
• Multiplication Test 1, 4 and 6
• Multiplication Test 7, 8 and 9
• Multiplication Test 10, 11 and 12
• Mixed Multiplication Test
• Mixed Division Test
• Divide by 1, 2 and 3
• Divide by 4, 5 and 6
• Divide by 7, 8 and 9
• Divide by 10, 11 and 12

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 13, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 6 MB

Multiplication-Booklet-PDF-

Worksheet

pdf, 232 KB

Loop-Game-Preview

Worksheet

pdf, 164 KB

Mult-Preview

