Monkey Multiplication Booklet can be used as an aid in teaching multiplication and division facts from 0-12.



This pack includes a multiplication grid that you can laminate for each of your students.



For each number from 0-12 there will be a look, cover and write practice works sheet, a test sheet and a missing grid activity.



Also included is a range of mixed multiplication and division questions.



Linked to CC OA Grades 2, 3 and 4.



These are printer friendly for black and white printing.



Included:

• Student Assessment Trackers

• Multiplication 1 – 12 grid to laminate

• Look, cover, write multiply by 0

• Test yourself multiply by 0

• Look, cover, write multiply by 1

• Test yourself multiply by 1

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 1

• Look, cover, write multiply by 2

• Test yourself multiply by 2

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 2

• Look, cover, write multiply by 3

• Test yourself multiply by 3

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 3

• Look, cover, write multiply by 4

• Test yourself multiply by 4

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 4

• Look, cover, write multiply by 5

• Test yourself multiply by 5

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 5

• Look, cover, write multiply by 6

• Test yourself multiply by 6

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 6

• Look, cover, write multiply by 7

• Test yourself multiply by 7

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 7

• Look, cover, write multiply by 8

• Test yourself multiply by 8

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 8

• Look, cover, write multiply by 9

• Test yourself multiply by 9

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 9

• Look, cover, write multiply by 10

• Test yourself multiply by 10

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 10

• Look, cover, write multiply by 11

• Test yourself multiply by 11

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 11

• Look, cover, write multiply by 12

• Test yourself multiply by 12

• Multiplication Grid multiply by 12

• Multiplication Match

• Multiplication Test 2, 3 and 5

• Multiplication Test 1, 4 and 6

• Multiplication Test 7, 8 and 9

• Multiplication Test 10, 11 and 12

• Mixed Multiplication Test

• Mixed Division Test

• Divide by 1, 2 and 3

• Divide by 4, 5 and 6

• Divide by 7, 8 and 9

• Divide by 10, 11 and 12

