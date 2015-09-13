Monkey Multiplication Booklet can be used as an aid in teaching multiplication and division facts from 0-12.
This pack includes a multiplication grid that you can laminate for each of your students.
For each number from 0-12 there will be a look, cover and write practice works sheet, a test sheet and a missing grid activity.
Also included is a range of mixed multiplication and division questions.
Linked to CC OA Grades 2, 3 and 4.
These are printer friendly for black and white printing.
Included:
• Student Assessment Trackers
• Multiplication 1 – 12 grid to laminate
• Look, cover, write multiply by 0
• Test yourself multiply by 0
• Look, cover, write multiply by 1
• Test yourself multiply by 1
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 1
• Look, cover, write multiply by 2
• Test yourself multiply by 2
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 2
• Look, cover, write multiply by 3
• Test yourself multiply by 3
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 3
• Look, cover, write multiply by 4
• Test yourself multiply by 4
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 4
• Look, cover, write multiply by 5
• Test yourself multiply by 5
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 5
• Look, cover, write multiply by 6
• Test yourself multiply by 6
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 6
• Look, cover, write multiply by 7
• Test yourself multiply by 7
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 7
• Look, cover, write multiply by 8
• Test yourself multiply by 8
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 8
• Look, cover, write multiply by 9
• Test yourself multiply by 9
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 9
• Look, cover, write multiply by 10
• Test yourself multiply by 10
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 10
• Look, cover, write multiply by 11
• Test yourself multiply by 11
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 11
• Look, cover, write multiply by 12
• Test yourself multiply by 12
• Multiplication Grid multiply by 12
• Multiplication Match
• Multiplication Test 2, 3 and 5
• Multiplication Test 1, 4 and 6
• Multiplication Test 7, 8 and 9
• Multiplication Test 10, 11 and 12
• Mixed Multiplication Test
• Mixed Division Test
• Divide by 1, 2 and 3
• Divide by 4, 5 and 6
• Divide by 7, 8 and 9
• Divide by 10, 11 and 12
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
KS1 2016 SATs Maths Sample Papers 1 and 2 (Arithmetic and Reasoning questions and answers)
- (4)
- $8.45
Year 3 Number and Place Value Starters/Task Cards (Growing Bundle)
- (0)
- $2.82
1-12 Multiplication Booklet
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23