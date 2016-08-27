Happy Mother's Day Craft
Adorable flower pot template with "fold and cut" flowers
Mother's Day Craft: 10 all About Mom pages
Mother's Day Craft: Video Preview!
Preview the craft here!


Perfect for Gift for Mom this Mother's Day
Kids of all ages will love giving mom this heart felt gift for Mother's Day
(Grandma pages included as well!)

Includes:
Mother's Day Craft templates
direction with photos
10 customizable booklet pages
cut and paste activities
scissor skill practice
creative writing
games
and more

$4.00

  • Mother's-Day-Flowers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

Mother's-Day-Flowers

