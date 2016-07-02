This mouse short vowels PowerPoint game is perfect for winter and Christmas. Students read the word, then they click on the present to see if they read the word correctly! Your students will love this fun mouse Christmas theme. 54 words for added short vowel practice.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint. Download the preview to see if it works on your device.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



